Pfizer Inc. (PFE) defended its COVID-19 vaccine transparency efforts on Wednesday, following President Donald Trump's call for the pharmaceutical industry to disclose the results of COVID-19 drugs to the public.

Pfizer also lauded President Trump for initiating “Operation Warp Speed” and helping the country save over $1 trillion in healthcare costs due to a reduction in serious illnesses and subsequent hospitalizations. “Such an accomplishment would typically be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, given its significant impact,” the company said in a statement.

Pfizer’s response comes two days after President Trump said he wanted answers from pharma companies on the success of their COVID-19 drugs. “It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW,” the President said in a post on Truth Social.

Pfizer’s shares fell 0.34% in Wednesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Trump added that while the information shown to him by Pfizer and other pharma companies was “extraordinary,” he wants them to relay this to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the public. Pfizer welcomed Trump’s call for transparency, while adding that data on its COVID-19 vaccine have appeared in over 600 peer-reviewed publications.

PFE stock is down 6% year-to-date and 12% over the past 12 months.

