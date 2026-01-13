Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla is looking to initiate about 10 late-stage trials of the company’s new obesity drugs.

Pfizer scrapped its own obesity drug candidate, Danuglipron, in early 2025, citing risks of liver enzyme elevations.

The company purchased Metsera in November for up to $10 billion to reignite its obesity portfolio.

Pfizer is eyeing higher research and development expenses this year but is not planning any buybacks, the CEO said on Monday.

Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said that the company is now looking to initiate over 20 late-stage drug trials this year, including several involving its newly-acquired obesity drugs.

Pfizer scrapped its own obesity drug candidate, Danuglipron, in early 2025, citing risks of liver enzyme elevations. The move left the company with no in-house obesity drug candidate and created concerns about the firm’s competitiveness in the fast growing obesity drug marketplace.

However, in November, the company bought obesity drug maker Metsera for up to $10 billion after a bidding war with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, reigniting hopes in the segment.

In December, the company also entered an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with YaoPharma for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of YP05002, a small GLP-1 drug, currently in early-stage development for chronic weight management.

Acquisition Reignites Portfolio

The purchase of Metsera added several candidates to Pfizer’s portfolio including MET-097i, a monthly injectable GLP-1 drug.

Bourla said on Monday at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference that the company expects to be able to release data from the monthly program this year. According to Bourla, the obesity market will "grow rapidly" to about $150 billion by 2030.

Pfizer is eyeing higher research and development expenses this year. However, the company does not intend to do buybacks, the CEO said.

“We never say no to buybacks, but it's not in our plan to do buybacks,” he said.

Shares of the company closed down 1% on Monday.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PFE rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory while message volume remained at ‘normal levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed surprise at how the stock is trading in the red despite positive updates.

PFE stock has dropped 6% over the past 12 months.

