“Most people want to still do their own research. They want that streamlined and simplified, and so that’s the part that is agentic in this launch,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Perplexity’s chief business officer, according to CNBC.

The report added that Perplexity AI has partnered with PayPal ahead of the launch. The CNBC report noted that users will be able to directly purchase items using the company’s search engine and from more than 5,000 merchants.

Target And OpenAI Partnership

Earlier on Wednesday, Target said it was partnering with OpenAI to roll out a new shopping experience for its customers through apps for ChatGPT. The company said that users will be able to purchase multiple items in a single transaction through ChatGPT.

In late September, OpenAI said that U.S. ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and free users could now buy directly from U.S. Etsy sellers right in chat, with over a million Shopify merchants, like Glossier, SKIMS, Spanx and Vuori, coming soon.

The company had noted that currently, the feature “Instant Checkout” supports single-item purchases. It would eventually add multi-item carts and expand merchants and regions, OpenAI said.

Perplexity AI, PayPal Integration

According to the CNBC report, Perplexity AI said PayPal merchants will serve as the merchants of record through its agentic shopping product. This would help them to handle processes like purchases, customer service and returns directly.

Perplexity AI added that its new free product will more accurately identify users' shopping intent and offer tailored results by leveraging insights from their past search activity.

