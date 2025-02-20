PDF Solutions Stock Jumps Aftermarket On $130M SecureWISE Deal — Retail Sentiment Picks Up

The Santa Clara, California-based company offers data analytics and data infrastructure services to the semiconductor industry.

Shares of PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) rose more than 5% in aftermarket hours as the company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire secureWISE from Telit IOT Solutions for $130 million.

PDF Solutions will acquire secureWISE in an all-cash deal that it expects to close within the first quarter (Q1) of 2025. The company expects its data analytics services portfolio for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing to expand after the acquisition.

PDF Solutions will fund the acquisition using $70 million in fresh debt and the remaining cash on hand. For fiscal 2025, it expects revenue growth of 21% to 23% year over year.

Gross and operating margins are expected to be in line with the company’s projections, while earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be “slightly accretive” in 2025, with a “more profound impact” in 2026 and later.

PDF expects the SecureWISE acquisition to expand its reach across the semiconductor ecosystem and give it the opportunity to cross-sell its existing products and services portfolio.

SecureWISE currently connects over 200 semiconductor fabrication facilities, over 100 unique companies, and more than 10,000 connected equipment in its ecosystem.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the PDF Solutions stock improved notably, hovering in the ‘bearish’ (39/100) territory and rising from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago. Message volume remained in the ‘high’ levels.

PDFS sentiment and message volume February 19, 2025, as of 8:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the PDF stock “looks good for a rebound.”

PDF Solutions’ stock has fallen over 31% in the past six months and nearly 38% over the past year.

