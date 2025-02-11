Paysafe Stock Dives 11% On Preliminary Q4 Earnings, Sale Of Direct Marketing Payment Processing Business Line: Retail’s Still Exuberant

Paysafe expects net income for the fourth quarter (Q4) to be between $31 million and $37 million, compared to a net loss of $12 million in Q4 2023.

Paysafe Stock Dives 11% On Preliminary Q4 Earnings, Sale Of Direct Marketing Payment Processing Business Line: Retail’s Still Exuberant
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of payments platform Paysafe (PSFE) declined nearly 11% Tuesday after the company announced its preliminary fourth-quarter earnings and said it would sell its direct marketing payment processing business line.

Paysafe expects net income for the fourth quarter (Q4) to be between $31 million and $37 million, compared to a net loss of $12 million a year earlier. The company expects Q4 revenue to rise 1% year-over-year (YoY) to $420 million, below a Wall Street estimate of $437.22 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to fall 16% YoY to $103 million. This includes total credit losses of $23 million in Q4, an increase of $16 million compared to the year-ago period.

For the full year, Paysafe expects year-over-year revenue growth to be between 6.5% and 8.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 27.1% and 27.6%, with adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-teens. The outlook excludes the results of the disposed business for 2024 and 2025.

Paysafe said it will sell the assets related to its direct marketing payment processing business line, Paysafe Direct, to KORT Payments, a specialized omnichannel payments provider.

KORT Payments, led by Joel Leonoff, founder and former CEO of Paysafe, primarily consists of direct marketing and other card-not-present volume in both complex and traditional industry verticals.

The transaction, which is expected to close in 30 days, includes reseller and merchant contracts, as well as dedicated technology and employees related to the business.

Paysafe said that the consideration for this transaction largely consists of annual earnout payments over the next five years.

Meanwhile, the company’s board of directors has authorized a $70 million increase to its existing share repurchase program.

Despite the stock price decline, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (89/100), accompanied by significant retail chatter.

Paysafe’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:24 a.m. ET on Feb. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Paysafe’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:24 a.m. ET on Feb. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user highlighted their optimism about the buyback.

Another user said Tuesday’s stock price decline is an overreaction.

Paysafe shares have gained nearly 17% in 2025 and over 42% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

S&P Global Stock Hits All-Time High After Q4 Profit Tops Estimates: Retail’s Elated

S&P Global Stock Hits All-Time High After Q4 Profit Tops Estimates: Retail’s Elated

Shopify Stock Drops Despite Q4 Beat On ‘Conservative’ Profit Outlook, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Shopify Stock Drops Despite Q4 Beat On ‘Conservative’ Profit Outlook, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Fed Chair Powell Says Central Bank Doesn’t Need To Be In A Hurry To Cut Rates: ‘We Are Attentive To The Risks To Both Sides Of Our Dual Mandate’

Fed Chair Powell Says Central Bank Doesn’t Need To Be In A Hurry To Cut Rates: ‘We Are Attentive To The Risks To Both Sides Of Our Dual Mandate’

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

Recent Stories

S&P Global Stock Hits All-Time High After Q4 Profit Tops Estimates: Retail’s Elated

S&P Global Stock Hits All-Time High After Q4 Profit Tops Estimates: Retail’s Elated

Shopify Stock Drops Despite Q4 Beat On ‘Conservative’ Profit Outlook, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Shopify Stock Drops Despite Q4 Beat On ‘Conservative’ Profit Outlook, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Fed Chair Powell Says Central Bank Doesn’t Need To Be In A Hurry To Cut Rates: ‘We Are Attentive To The Risks To Both Sides Of Our Dual Mandate’

Fed Chair Powell Says Central Bank Doesn’t Need To Be In A Hurry To Cut Rates: ‘We Are Attentive To The Risks To Both Sides Of Our Dual Mandate’

"Obscene language" NCW chief on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: NCW chief slams 'obscene language'

Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years ddr

Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon