According to a CNBC report, the formal bid could be in the form of 70% to 80% cash, partly backed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) is reportedly preparing a takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), with an offer between $22 and $24 per share.

According to sources cited by a CNBC report, the takeover proposal may arrive later than some expected. The remaining part could be paid via stock, it said.

