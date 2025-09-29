Under the deal, Paramount+ is set to broadcast all Zuffa Boxing events starting in January 2026.

Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) and TKO Group Holdings Inc.(TKO) have entered into a long-term media rights agreement on Monday, which will make Paramount+ the exclusive streaming platform for the newly launched Zuffa Boxing across the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Under the deal, Paramount+ is set to broadcast all Zuffa Boxing events starting in January 2026. Select fights may also air on CBS and other Paramount outlets. Paramount stock inched 0.4% higher in Monday’s premarket.

