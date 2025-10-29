Retail trades believe the Nvidia partnership will generate “unspeakably high revenue,” likely the largest for Palantir.

The company is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter results after the market closes on Monday, Nov 3.

Palantir stock has gained 150% year to date.

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) stock, which stuttered in Tuesday’s mid-session, recovered after Nvidia (NVDA) announced a collaboration with the Alex Karp-led artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics company.

After ending Tuesday’s session up 0.22% at $189.60, Palantir stock climbed over 1% in Wednesday’s early premarket session.

NVIDIA-Palantir Operationalize AI

Nvidia said the duo plans to build a “first-of-its-kind integrated technology stack for operational AI — including analytics capabilities, reference workflows, automation features, and customizable, specialized AI agents — to accelerate and optimize complex enterprise and government systems.”

Palantir Ontology, the foundational layer of the company’s platform, will integrate Nvidia GPU-accelerated data processing and route optimization libraries, open models, and accelerated computing. According to the companies, this will provide advanced, context-aware reasoning necessary for operational AI.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, “Palantir and NVIDIA share a vision: to put AI into action, turning enterprise data into decision intelligence.” “By combining Palantir’s powerful AI-driven platform with NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated computing and Nemotron open AI models, we’re creating a next-generation engine to fuel AI-specialized applications and agents that run the world’s most complex industrial and operational pipelines.”

The companies named Lowe’s, among the first to tap this integrated technology stack from Palantir and NVIDIA, is creating a digital replica of its global supply chain network to enable dynamic and continuous AI optimization.

Retail Upbeat

Palantir stock was among the top five trending equity tickers on Stocktwits by early Wednesday. Retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with the message volume remaining ‘high.’

A bullish user expressed confidence that Palantir's stock will reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion. “Load the boat,” they advised.

Another user expressed excitement about the Nvidia partnership. “The world's best hardware company for AI partners with the world’s Ontology software of AI, team up for the future of the world,” they said. The user predicted that the deal could generate unspeakably high revenue, likely the largest in Palantir's history.

Palantir’s Next Big Catalyst

The Denver, Colorado-based company is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter results after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 3. According to the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus, the company is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 and revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, up from $0.10 and $725.52 million a year ago.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who has an ‘Outperform rating and $200 price target for the stock, expects the company to beat the Street’s revenue expectations as its in-house Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) continues to deliver value to customers.

“We believe that PLTR has a golden path to become the next Oracle over the coming years and will grow into its valuation as Karp and Co. remain one of the largest players in the AI Revolution.”

