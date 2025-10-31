In the second quarter that ended in June, Palantir derived roughly 58% of its total revenue from the U.S. government.

Palantir’s communications chief reportedly had to stop short of saying the company is turning fully supportive of the Trump administration at a live event.

The company is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday (Nov. 3).

Palantir Technologies, Inc.’s (PLTR) stock stumbled at the $200 barrier on Thursday as the broader market’s pullback and caution ahead of Monday’s third-quarter earnings report took some sheen off the surging stock. While the stock trajectory remains broadly higher, a C-suite executive reportedly expressed uneasiness about the Alex Karp-led company’s overt political affiliation.

Palantir Stock’s Stellar Run

Denver, Colorado-based Palantir, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics solutions, has seen its stock surge 157% this year, making it the fifth-best-performing S&P 500 equity of 2025. Palantir went public on Sept. 30, 2020, through a direct listing, and its stock traded in a lackluster fashion until 2022. The real liftoff occurred in early 2023, as the AI revolution began to take hold, and the company launched its in-house Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIQ) in April 2023.

For the month-to-date period, Palantir’s stock has gained 6.7%.

An investor in Palantir’s 2020 IPO would have generated a return of nearly 2,000% over the five years, outpacing gains of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETFs.

Political Shift Worries Palantir Exec.

Even as CEO Karp has overtly flaunted his allegiance to the Trump administration, Palantir Communications Chief Lisa Gordon has expressed unease over the company’s political stance. Speaking at Information’s Women in Tech, Media and Finance summit, Gordon said, “I think it’s going to be challenging, as a lot of the company is moving pro-Trum-, you know, is moving in a certain direction,” according to CNBC.

While identifying herself as a Democrat, Gordon said, “It’s concerning,” referring to the shift in the corporations’ political stance. “So until recently, we’re pretty much on both sides, and so it hasn’t been that challenging,” Gordon said. “I’m just starting to navigate that now, moving forward, where I feel like there’s been a shift.”

Rationalizing with Karp, who has shifted from a pro-Democrat stance to supporting President Donald Trump and his policies, Gordon said, “frustration with the Democrats” led him in a different political direction.

Palantir is among the companies that have donated to Trump's extravagant White House ballroom project.

The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday (Nov. 3). Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus estimates put fiscal-year 2025 third-quarter earnings per share at $0.17 and revenue at $1.18 billion, respectively.

