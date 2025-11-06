The initiative aims to integrate data analytics with AI tools, enabling marketers to drive stronger returns on investment.

The partnership will develop an artificial intelligence-powered marketing and data platform.

This alliance is already being tested through Stagwell’s media arm, Assembly.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday announced a new collaboration to develop an artificial intelligence-powered marketing and data platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The initiative aims to integrate data analytics with AI tools to enable marketers to drive stronger returns on investment through faster and more secure insights.

Bringing AI To Core Of Marketing

The partnership will integrate Palantir’s Foundry platform with Stagwell’s Code and Theory orchestration software and The Marketing Cloud’s proprietary data sources.

This alliance is already being tested through Stagwell’s media arm, Assembly, and will be expanded to other clients in the coming months.

Palantir stock traded over 1% higher in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<