Jefferies analysts said they came away impressed from the AIPCon, with the return on investment case studies underlining how the company’s products are helping transform businesses

Palantir Retailers Think Correction May Be Over As Stock Picks Up Steam After AIPCon
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) stock has picked up some momentum following its 2025 AIPCon that was live-streamed on Thursday. 

The stock rallied over 8% on Friday, rebounding with the broader market, and added to its gains on Monday.

At the AIPConference, the artificial intelligence-powered data analytics platform company announced six new customer wins for its “Warp Speed” operating system, which is intended for manufacturers.

Ahead of the conference, the company announced a partnership with Archer Aviation, Inc. (ACHR) to help accelerate the latter’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities at its Georgia and Silicon Valley facilities. 

Separately, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) announced that it was collaborating with Palantir to run the latter’s Ontology and AI capabilities on Qualcomm's advanced edge computing platforms, extending AI capabilities to the edge. The collaboration will provide real-time insights and data-driven decisions in various environments.

Palantir also raised eyebrows when it stitched together a partnership with rival Databricks.

On Tuesday, Jefferies analysts said they came away impressed from the AIPCon, with the return on investment case studies underlining how the company’s products are helping transform businesses, TheFly reported.

However, the analysts think the positive momentum is already baked into the stock’s valuation as it trades at 45 times the 2025 estimates.

While Jefferies opines that Palantir’s fundamentals remain strong, it is wary of the stock’s valuation and continued insider selling. 

On Monday, insider Stephen Cohen filed a Form 144 to sell 310,000 Palantir stock with an aggregate market value of $26.73 million.

Retail’s sentiment toward Palantir stock remained upbeat (63/100) but the message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

pltr-sentiment.png PLTR  sentiment and message volume March 18, premarket as of 4:31 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user said the money will now likely go out of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) into Palantir.

Another said the correction in Palantir stock is over.

Palantir ended Monday’s session up 1.29% at $87.35. It has gained 15.5% this year although it is trading off its all-time high of $125.41. In Tuesday's premarket session, the stock gained 0.95% to $88.18.

