Palantir Technologies (PLTR) on Tuesday announced an expanded multi-year partnership with Fedrigoni, a global manufacturer of specialty papers, self-adhesive labels, and RFID products, marking another step in its commercial AI rollout.

The stock traded flat at the opening bell following the announcement.

The collaboration, which initially focused on demand forecasting and stock optimization, has broadened to support Fedrigoni’s company-wide digital transformation.

The Italian firm will now adopt Palantir’s AI-driven platforms to streamline operations, respond more quickly to market changes, and better serve its customers.

“This collaboration shows how AI can transform traditional industries,” said François Bohuon, Palantir’s Managing Director for France and EMEA.

Fedrigoni CEO Marco Nespolo added that the partnership is central to enhancing agility and competitiveness. “Our collaboration with Palantir will enable us to harness AI to lead in operational excellence and customer service.”

CIO Gionata Berna said integrating AI marks “just the start” of building a more adaptive, data-driven company.

The announcement follows remarks by Palantir CEO Alex Karp, who recently warned in an interview with CNBC that the tech industry must consider the social implications of AI. “Those of us in tech cannot have a tin ear to what this is going to mean for the average person,” he said.

While the company is primarily known for utilizing its AI-powered platforms in the defense and intelligence sectors, Palantir has been accelerating its commercial expansion in recent months.

In May, it signed global partnerships with Bain & Company to offer end-to-end enterprise AI transformations and with The Joint Commission to improve data-driven healthcare safety standards.

Palantir has also benefited from increased federal business under U.S. President Donald Trump, which has drawn scrutiny from industry watchers.

Public procurement records show the company has received over $113 million in federal funding since Trump took office, including new deals with the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon. Additional contracts are reportedly under discussion with the IRS and the Social Security Administration.

Palantir’s stock has gained more than 70% this year and 480% over the past 12 months.

