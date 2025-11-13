Speaking at Yahoo Finance Invest, Karp said consumer-oriented AI may create hype without tangible benefits.

Palantir (PLTR) CEO Alex Karp reportedly said on Thursday that while the overall AI market is large, only a fraction of it produces meaningful results, capable of driving revenue or margin improvements.

“There are really two AI markets,” Karp said during an interview at Yahoo Finance Invest. “From Palantir's perspective, people using AI call it enhanced intelligence to do basic things, but things that are not sophisticated enough so that they would change your revenue or margins – that is a very large market.”

PLTR’s stock fell 1.2% in pre-market trade amid broader weakness in the market. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Two AI Markets – Hype Vs. Impact

Karp differentiated between the “enhanced intelligence” applications that are widely discussed but often fail to move the needle, and the subset of AI that produces quantifiable results.

“The part of the market that is weak… is in the institutional context,” he said. “The part of the market we’re in—where we can show results quickly and get paid—is expanding, and that part will dominate the rest of the institutional market.”

According to him, this results-driven segment can rapidly influence business performance or battlefield outcomes, allowing organizations to capture value without restructuring or isolating operations for years.

“While most developers are focused on supporting basic AI models, we intend to lead in applications that deliver measurable impact quickly,” Karp said. “The subset of the market we target is expanding and will dominate institutional AI adoption.”

