The deals build on Palantir's broader push to position Foundry, AIP and Ontology as the operating layer connecting different AI models, infrastructure and enterprise data.

Nvidia is deploying Palantir's Foundry, AIP and Ontology alongside its Nemotron open models within its own supply chain operations.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the goal is to turn "this vast operational graph into sovereign intelligence."

Palantir and Method Security launched a free cybersecurity program designed to help U.S. critical infrastructure operators identify vulnerabilities using AI.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) announced three new collaborations on Thursday, including one with AI bellwether Nvidia (NVDA), but the shares remained flat in early morning trade.

The announcements cover Nvidia's supply chain, a new cybersecurity initiative for U.S. critical infrastructure operators, and an expanded partnership with Japan's Fujitsu. Together, the deals reinforce Palantir's broader strategy of positioning its software, rather than any individual AI model, at the center of how organizations deploy and manage AI.

PLTR stock edged 0.3% lower in pre-market trade, while sentiment around the shares fell to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Nvidia Brings Palantir Into Its Own Supply Chain

Palantir and Nvidia announced a partnership that combines Nvidia's Nemotron open models with Palantir's Foundry, AIP and Ontology platforms. "NVIDIA has arguably the most valuable, intricate, and complex supply chain in the world," Palantir CEO Alex Karp said.

The system will cover roughly 1.3 million parts across each Nvidia Vera Rubin rack, with the broader supply chain spanning millions of components and thousands of suppliers.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the goal is to turn "this vast operational graph into sovereign intelligence."

The companies plan to make the same technology available to customers in industries including manufacturing, energy, healthcare and aerospace. Deployment options will include on-premises infrastructure from Dell (DELL) and Cisco (CSCO), as well as cloud infrastructure through Rackspace and Nebius.

NVDA stock traded flat in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past day.

Palantir Targets AI-Powered Cybersecurity

Palantir also teamed up with cybersecurity company Method Security to launch the Cardinal Program, which will provide select municipalities, utilities and other critical infrastructure operators with continuous security assessments at no cost.

Frontier and open-weight AI models will be used to simulate how an AI-enabled attacker could identify and exploit vulnerabilities. Palantir's Foundry, AIP and Ontology for Cybersecurity will connect those findings and translate them into actionable guidance for the organizations involved.

Human oversight will remain part of the process, with the companies saying safeguards are designed to prevent the assessments from disrupting live systems.

Fujitsu Partnership Expands Palantir's Japan Footprint

Lastly, Palantir renewed and expanded its partnership with Fujitsu, which was first established in 2020. Under the new agreement, Fujitsu will adopt Palantir AIP and Foundry and become a Global Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) Partner.

Under the expanded partnership, Fujitsu will combine its own large language model, Takane, with Palantir's software to help Japanese enterprises build production-grade AI applications using their own data. The companies said the approach is intended to allow organizations to maintain control over their data and AI systems within their own operating environments.

The three announcements follow a similar partnership Palantir reached with Nebius Group (NBIS) earlier this week, which designated Nebius as its preferred sovereign AI infrastructure partner for commercial customers.

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