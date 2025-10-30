The company claimed that its former executives, Radha Jain and Joanna Cohen, provided Percepta with an unfair advantage through its proprietary AI technology.

The company claimed that its former executives, Radha Jain and Joanna Cohen, gave Percepta an unfair advantage with its proprietary AI technology.

Palantir has sought a court order to enforce non-compete terms and recover stolen materials.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has filed a lawsuit against two former senior artificial intelligence engineers, accusing them of stealing confidential documents to launch a rival company named Percepta.

The legal action was filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, alleging that Radha Jain and Joanna Cohen, who held key roles at the company, have misappropriated Palantir’s proprietary information and software designs.

Alleged Breach Of Trust

According to the lawsuit, Jain and Cohen were not ordinary staffers; they were senior engineers who contributed to the design of Palantir’s proprietary AI software and liaised with high-profile clients across various industries, including defense, healthcare, and finance.

Palantir contends the pair “weaponized” their insider knowledge after resigning, Jain in November 2024 and Cohen in February 2025, concealing their new professional affiliations.

The company alleged that the stolen materials could help Percepta replicate its AI integration tools, putting down years of costly research.

Percepta’s Emergence

Percepta was publicly introduced in October 2025 by General Catalyst, a venture capital firm that owns the company. Palantir said the startup mirrors its own business model by offering AI-driven software to streamline organizational processes.

Several Percepta executives, including its CEO and technical leads, are also former Palantir employees. Thus, Palantir has sought a court order to compel Jain and Cohen to honor their contractual commitments, return all proprietary materials, and cease any activities that could harm its market position.

Notably, in 2016, the data firm had sued the U.S. army, citing that the army had unlawfully structured a software procurement process to exclude Palantir’s commercial intelligence platform from consideration.

