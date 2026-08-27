Citi said that it had added an "upside 90-day catalyst watch" on Oracle while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares with a $330 price target.

The target implies almost double the last close.

The analyst believes "robust" AI demand trends can contribute to positive estimate revisions and drive the stock higher.

Apart from Citi’s bullish note, strong results and outlook from Nvidia on Wednesday also bolstered the shares.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) shares are up nearly 2% in the premarket session on Thursday as a recent optimistic Citi note drove interest in the company.

As per The Fly, in a note released on Wednesday, Citi said it added an "upside 90-day catalyst watch" on Oracle while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares with a $330 price target, implying upside of more than double its last close.

Citi Sees ‘Buying Opportunity’ In ORCL Stock

Citi said that ORCL stock has seen "one of the most extreme dislocations" in its history due to "investor capitulation" and technical selling factors.

The analyst believes "robust" AI demand trends can contribute to positive estimate revisions and drive the stock higher. Citi added that it sees a buying opportunity at current share levels.

According to a report on TradingView, Citi analyst Tyler Radke specifically highlighted an opportunity for Oracle’s cloud business to regain investor attention.

The analyst also outlined strong demand for AI infrastructure as a potential driver for future estimates. Pricing and margin trends among neocloud companies could also indicate Oracle's cloud operations, according to Radke.

The Citi analyst also reportedly noted that investor focus is now likely to turn toward Oracle's next earnings report, expected on Sept. 10, and its investor day scheduled for late October. Radke reportedly sees the events as potential opportunities for updated expectations around cloud growth and profitability.

Nvidia Earnings Provide Sectoral Boost

Apart from Citi’s bullish note, results from AI darling and Oracle’s partner Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) also bolstered the shares.

Nvidia posted $96.2 billion in revenue for the second quarter, more than twice the amount recorded a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.22 per share, beating analysts’ estimates.

The company expects Q3 revenue of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, surpassing the $103.9 billion analyst consensus, while adjusted gross margins are projected at around 74%.

Nvidia’s strong results and optimistic outlook boosted sentiment across the AI sector.

ORCL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ORCL stock was ‘extremely bearish’ at the time of writing, with message volumes increasing about 167% over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One bullish user said, “$ORCL another step for bull case confirmation after we cleared $NVDA earnings the guidance and forecast for future seems strong.”

Another user said, “$ORCL looks like 160+ coming this week and 250+ post ER next week.”

ORCL stock is down nearly 24% so far in 2026.

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