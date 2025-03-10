Oracle’s Q3 Earnings On Tap As Stock Struggles to Break Out Of Recent Rut: Retail Remains Bearish

Read Full Article

Cloud and database giant Oracle Corp.’s (ORCL) quarterly earnings print will drop after the market closes on Monday as the company takes a significant role in President Donald Trump’s artificial intelligence (AI) push.

Analysts, on average, expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 and revenue of $14.39 billion for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

Based on the consensus estimate, the year-over-year (YoY) topline growth would be 8.35%, slightly slower than the 9% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

Oracle’s guidance issued on Dec. 9 called for 7%-9% revenue growth for the third quarter, with Cloud revenue growth estimated at 23%-25%, and adjusted EPS of $1.50-$1.54, which trailed the then-consensus estimates of 10% and $1.45, respectively.

The company reported 12% growth for second-quarter cloud and license support revenue to $10.8 billion, with cloud revenue rising 24% to $5.9 billion. Short-term deferred revenue was $9.4 billion, and total remaining performance obligations climbed 49% to $97 billion.

Following the second-quarter print that trailed expectations and the subpar guidance, Oracle stock fell nearly 7%.

Oracle investors may also look forward to more clarity on the company’s role in the Stargate AI joint venture announced by Trump in late January. Oracle will be one of the key technology partners of the alliance, which is being led by OpenAI, and Japanese investment company SoftBank.

On Friday, investment bank UBS said it likes the setup going into Oracle’s third-quarter print, given the stock’s 17% decline over the past three weeks, solid channel checks and a pending lift from Stargate, TheFly reported.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Oracle stock was ‘bearish’ (25/100) at the end of Friday, although an improvement from the ‘extremely bearish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

Ahead of the earnings, a retail watcher positioned for a 15% haircut for the stock.

Oracle stock ended Friday’s session up 2.80% at $155.16 but is down 6.7% this year. It is down nearly 22% from its all-time intraday high of $198.31, reached on Dec. 9.

