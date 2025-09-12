According to a CNBC report, Rabois has pledged to reduce the firm’s workforce, criticizing the current team as bloated and disconnected from the company's original mission.

“There’s 1,400 employees at Opendoor. I don’t know what most of them do. We don’t need more than 200 of them,” Rabois said, according to a CNBC report.

Opendoor Technologies’ stock traded over 12% lower on Friday afternoon.

