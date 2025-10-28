OpenAI says India is ChatGPT’s second-largest market and one of its fastest-growing.

OpenAI introduced the low-cost plan first in India in August, which it says helped it double its paid subscriber base in the country.

The promotional plan will be available for Indian users starting Nov. 4.

OpenAI on Tuesday said it is giving away the under-$5 ChatGPT Go subscription to users in India for free for a year, the latest in a series of moves by American artificial intelligence (AI) companies to attract users in the country with the world’s highest population and second-largest number of Internet users.

“India is ChatGPT’s second-largest and one of its fastest-growing markets,” the Sam Altman-led company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the promotion will be available starting Nov. 4.

OpenAI introduced the low-cost plan first in India in August, before expanding it to nearly 90 global markets as of today. The company earlier said ChatGPT Go has helped it double its paid subscriber base in India since the plan’s launch.

ChatGPT Go offers higher message limits, more image generation, and larger file uploads than the unpaid ChatGPT version.

OpenAI, the front-runner in AI, is expanding its services and investment at a fast clip. ChatGPT now has 800 million weekly active users. After raising $40 billion in funding earlier this year, OpenAI recently signed massive deals for data center capacity with firms such as Oracle, Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, and discussed a five-year plan that includes doubling ChatGPT’s paid subscriber base.

The development comes as India becomes the next front for AI rivalries. Perplexity offers free access to its premium plan through a partnership with telecom giant Bharti Airtel, while Alphabet’s Google made its Gemini AI Pro membership freely accessible to students for a year.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for OpenAI, a private company, was ‘bearish’ as of the last reading.

