Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday announced that it will make available OpenAI’s new open-weight artificial intelligence models for the first time on its AWS platform.

The models, centered around mimicking the human style of reasoning, are OpenAI’s first open-weight releases in more than five years.

Amazon said that customers can use OpenAI’s models through Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Sagemaker AI to quickly build AI applications for end users.

OpenAI on Tuesday released two new open-weight models–gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b. This comes after China’s DeepSeek launched its first open AI models in January.

The Microsoft Corp.-backed (MSFT) company said these models can perform tasks like writing code and researching information online on a user’s behalf. “They were trained using a mix of reinforcement learning and techniques informed by OpenAI’s most advanced internal models, including o3 and other frontier systems,” the company said.

Earlier on Tuesday, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude were approved by the General Services Administration (GSA) for AI adoption across civilian federal agencies. An approval from the GSA would help U.S. federal agencies place requests through the Multiple Awards Schedule federal contracting platform.

The availability of ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude through the federal marketplace will allow federal officials to use these tools, which were otherwise restricted until now.

OpenAI is not listed publicly currently. Amazon’s shares were up 1.6% at the time of writing. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment on Stocktwits around OpenAI was in the ‘neutral’ territory, while users on the platform were ‘extremely bullish’ about Amazon.

