OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the leading consumer AI service on the market, with over 700 million users globally.

OpenAI generated around $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half (H1) of 2025, 16% more than all of last year, according to a report in The Information, published late Monday.

The incredible growth highlights the viral nature of the new AI technology and the growth spurt of the leading consumer application, ChatGPT.

The AI company incurred $2.5 billion in losses during H1, primarily due to research and development costs of $6.7 billion.

OpenAI had $17.5 billion in cash and securities at the end of the period, according to the report, which cited the company's financial disclosure to investors.

The company expects to meet its full-year target of $13 billion in revenue and $8.5 billion in cash burn, according to the report.

OpenAI did not respond to a query, seeking confirmation of the figures, from Stocktwits.

The strong performance coincides with brisk activity at OpenAI. In recent months, the company launched its new flagship model, ChatGPT 5, opened offices in India and South Korea, raised $40 billion in funding, and committed to new investments in data centers.

Last week, OpenAI and Nvidia announced a deal in which the chip designer will invest $100 billion in OpenAI, OpenAI will utilize Nvidia's computing capabilities, and the two will jointly develop AI products.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for OpenAI, a private company, was 'bullish' as of the last reading.

