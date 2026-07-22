OpenAI has appointed two prominent financial executives from Nubank and BNY Mellon to its board of directors in preparation for a potential initial public offering.

OpenAI added Nubank CEO David Vélez and Bank of New York Mellon CEO Robin Vince to its board of directors ahead of a planned public market listing.

Robin Vince will chair the board's audit committee as the artificial intelligence developer works to strengthen its governance structure.

The company introduced a new enterprise effort within ChatGPT Work to provide small business owners with virtual training, specialized tools, and AI academies.

OpenAI has added two veteran financial executives to its board of directors as the artificial intelligence startup prepares for a potential initial public offering that could take place as early as later this year.

The board expansion, reported exclusively by The Wall Street Journal, adds David Vélez, founder and chief executive of Brazilian digital bank Nubank, and Robin Vince, chief executive of Bank of New York Mellon. Vince will serve as chairman of the board’s audit committee as OpenAI seeks to strengthen its financial oversight.

The additions are part of an ongoing effort by OpenAI to strengthen its corporate governance framework following the disruptive, brief dismissal of Chief Executive Sam Altman by a previous board of directors in November 2023. Chaired by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, the board operates under the oversight of the newly established OpenAI Foundation, a charitable entity formed during the organization's recent structural reorganization

Expanding ChatGPT Reach To Small Businesses

Alongside its boardroom additions, OpenAI launched a targeted effort designed to make advanced artificial intelligence tools accessible to small and medium-sized enterprise owners.

The initiative operates as a specialized track within the company's "ChatGPT Work" suite, which is driven by the GPT-5.6 model. Tailored specifically for smaller operations rather than large corporations, the service aims to assist entrepreneurs who frequently manage marketing, finance, sales, and operations without dedicated departmental staff.

"With a lean team, limited time, and few resources, every owner is expected to be the marketer, accountant, salesperson, operator, and strategist all-in-one," OpenAI said. "We believe AI can change that by being a force multiplier that extends individual expertise, increases capacity, and gives everyone access to world-class tools they need to achieve their greatest ambitions."

OpenAI Agents Reach 10M Users

OpenAI has reached 10 million users across two agent offerings—Codex for programming and ChatGPT Work for general activities—nearly doubling its adoption from the start of the month, Bloomberg reported.

This substantial growth in user interest comes after the recent rollout of ChatGPT Work, which provides vital tailwinds in the company's race against Anthropic PBC.

Just like Anthropic, OpenAI is heavily focusing on sophisticated AI agents designed to handle more intricate workflows for users. Anthropic had previously deployed Cowork in an effort to extend its footprint beyond coding applications.

OpenAI: Retail View

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