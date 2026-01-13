OpenAI last week launched its ChatGPT Health to bring user health information and ChatGPT’s intelligence together.

OpenAI on Monday said it has acquired healthcare startup Torch as the ChatGPT owner continues to push and expand its offerings in the healthcare sector.

The company did not disclose the deal value at which it is acquiring the startup.

OpenAI last week launched its ChatGPT Health to bring user health information and ChatGPT’s intelligence together that will give tailored responses to users to help them navigate their healthcare better.

