Ondas is scheduled to host its Investor Day on January 16.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock drew significant investor attention today after Israel’s Ministry of Defense reportedly selected its subsidiary Airobotics for its “Drone Hives” project.

According to an Israel Defense report, the project consists of automated unmanned aircraft systems positioned along Israel’s borders.

Building An Integrated Robotics Network

The report stated that Ondas has expanded its footprint in Israel by acquiring several robotics and drone specialists, creating a combined platform that links aerial surveillance with ground-based robotic tools.

Defense planners view this approach as a way to streamline intelligence gathering and improve tactical flexibility, the report cited. Ondas’ stock traded over 11% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

Additionally, the stock also got a lift after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country’s 2027 defense budget should be increased to $1.5 trillion instead of $1 trillion.

“I have determined that, for the good of our country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our military budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 trillion dollars, but rather $1.5 trillion dollars,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume changed to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

ONDS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 8, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user lauded the update, saying it's proving to be a real player in the autonomous defense space.

Another user expressed optimism about the company’s growth potential.

Investor Day

At the firm’s investor day on January 16, Ondas is expected to provide its 2026 outlook and growth plan. The investor day will also include overviews of Ondas’ autonomous platforms, such as unmanned aerial and ground systems and counter–unmanned aircraft systems (counter-UAS) products.

On January 2, Ondas announced it will rename itself Ondas Inc. and relocate its headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida.

ONDS stock has gained over 379% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<