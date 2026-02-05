Ondas stock has seen a good surge through Tuesday’s close, but a recent report by a research firm wiped out its yearly gains so far.

Ondas Holdings’ stock slid 15% on Wednesday, marking its worst session in nearly three months and erasing its year-to-date gains, after a bearish report from JCapital Research questioned whether the company can live up to its hype.

Retail traders were quick to push back, however, arguing that the report was aimed at stirring panic rather than offering new insight. On social platforms, investors dismissed JCapital’s concerns around Ondas’ revenue growth strategy.

Share of Ondas gained 17% through Tuesday’s close in 2026. Shares are now down nearly 1% so far this year. A bullish user on Stocktwits said that JCapital released the report to drive retail panic and enable shorting.

Ondas’ Positive Run Hits A Bump

This week, the company released several positive catalysts, pushing its shares up nearly 3% on Monday and 7% on Tuesday. On Monday, Ondas said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rotron Aero, a UK-based developer of advanced unmanned aerial systems and long-range autonomous platforms.

Ondas said the acquisition will strengthen the company’s offering to the defense and security markets by expanding its system-of-systems architecture to include long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous strike platforms, advanced propulsion and engineering capabilities, integrated command-and-control technologies, and an established presence in the UK market.

The stock was also gaining during pre-market hours on Wednesday on the back of Ondas’ Wasp drone being invited to compete in Phase I of the Drone Dominance Program by the U.S. Department of War. The shares also received an initial boost from the announcement that the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Airobotics, had secured a new strategic contract with a government defense customer in the Asia-Pacific region.

The award supports the deployment of Ondas' autonomous unmanned aerial capabilities for national security missions and is expected to be executed over multiple phases, with initial deliveries beginning this year.

The positive run, however, took a hit when JCapital reportedly criticized Ondas for pursuing "high-priced, money-losing acquisitions funded by massive share dilution."

How Are Stocktwits Users’ Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Ondas jumped to ‘bullish’ territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits called the stock drop driven by the JCapital report “unbelievable,” noting that it wiped out nearly $1 billion in market value of Ondas. The company’s current market capitalization as of Wednesday’s closing price of $9.68 was $4.09 billion, compared to $4.81 billion a day earlier.

Shares of Ondas have gained 450% in the last 12 months.

