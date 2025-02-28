Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of 40 Big Lots Store Leases: Retail Sentiment Brightens

The company plans to boost new store openings in 2025 above its 10% annual growth target and open about 75 units.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of 40 Big Lots Store Leases: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of closeout store Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (Olli) rose 0.3% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company announced the acquisition of 40 former Big Lots store leases from Gordon Brothers, lifting retail sentiment.

The acquisition of the additional store leases is subject to final bankruptcy court approval and customary closing conditions.

With these 40 additional Big Lots locations, Ollie’s has acquired a total of 63 former Big Lots store leases to date.

“Everything about these stores lines up well with our business and growth strategy. These locations are the right size, come with favorable lease terms, are located in existing and adjacent trade areas, and have long serviced value-conscious consumers,” said Ollie’s newly appointed president and CEO Eric van der Valk.

The company plans to boost new store openings in 2025 above its 10% annual growth target and open about 75 “units,” Van der Valk added.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volume climbed in the ‘normal’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-28 at 1.03.43 PM.png Olli sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 27

Earlier this month, the company received a downgrade from Jefferies, which cut the rating to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $111, reduced from $125, The Fly reported.

According to the report, the research firm says "storm is brewing" in the U.S. consumer discretionary sector as industry inventories are rising for the first time in two years and are expected to exceed sales growth.

Ollie’s currently operates 568 stores in 31 states.

Ollie’s Bargain stock is down 9.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Infinera Misses Q4 Profit Estimates, But Nokia’s $2.3B Buyout Approval By EU Lifts Stock After-Hours: Retail Sentiment Split

Infinera Misses Q4 Profit Estimates, But Nokia’s $2.3B Buyout Approval By EU Lifts Stock After-Hours: Retail Sentiment Split

BP Stock In Spotlight After Report Says Elliott To Ramp Up Pressure, Retail Chatter Stays High

BP Stock In Spotlight After Report Says Elliott To Ramp Up Pressure, Retail Chatter Stays High

Papa John’s Serves Up Q4 Earnings Beat, But Retail Appetite Is Half-Baked

Papa John’s Serves Up Q4 Earnings Beat, But Retail Appetite Is Half-Baked

Moderna Stock Heads For Weekly Loss As Retail Caution Prevails: Wealth Advisor Tells Why She's Staying On The Sidelines

Moderna Stock Heads For Weekly Loss As Retail Caution Prevails: Wealth Advisor Tells Why She's Staying On The Sidelines

Redfin Corp Stock Falls After Q4 Loss Widens, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Redfin Corp Stock Falls After Q4 Loss Widens, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Recent Stories

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end long-running defamation feud after five years- Read on NTI

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end long-running defamation feud after five years- Read on

Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: 4 actresses who announced their pregnancies in 2025 RBA

Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: 4 actresses who announced their pregnancies in 2025

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo dmn

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link shk

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link

Never consume THESE 5 foods on an empty stomach: Possible risks explained MEG

Never consume THESE 5 foods on an empty stomach: Possible risks explained

Recent Videos

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon