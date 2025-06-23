Ola Electric continues its downward spiral, losing over 72% from its peak. An analyst warns that a break below ₹42 could trigger a deeper fall.

Ola Electric shares fell nearly 5% on Monday, hitting an all-time low of ₹43.16, driven by a large block deal in early trade. Reports suggest that 0.5% equity worth ₹107 crore reportedly changed hands in block deals.

The stock has declined over 20% in the last 15 trading sessions and closed in the red on 11 out of the past 14 sessions. Currently, it is down more than 43% from its IPO issue price of ₹76 and has crashed over 72% from its all-time high, observed analyst Akhilesh Jat.

Ola Electric, founded in 2017, went public on August 9, 2024, debuting at ₹91.20: a premium listing that has since reversed dramatically.

SEBI-registered analyst Priyank Sharma observed that over the past 3 months, the stock price has been consolidating around the ₹45 zone without any significant directional move. He adds that ₹42–₹45 is a critical zone and should be tracked closely in the coming weeks to determine its next major move.

Sharma believes this ongoing sideways structure is now crucial to watch as it could be either a re-distribution before further downside or accumulation ahead of a reversal. He advises watching the ₹42–₹45 range closely.

Sharma adds that if the stock breaks above ₹56 (May 2025 high), this consolidation may be confirmed as accumulation, and traders can consider accumulating. However, he warned that a breakdown below ₹42 may validate the previous bearish view and potentially drag the stock toward his previous bearish targets of ₹30–₹25 in the coming months.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment on this counter turned ‘bullish’ a day ago.

Ola Electric sentiment and message volume on June 23 as of 11:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

The company recently launched a nationwide zero‑commission model across all vehicle segments, allowing drivers to keep 100% of their fare earnings by opting for a fixed-fee subscription plan.

Ola Electric shares have fallen 49% year-to-date (YTD).

