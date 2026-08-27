Okta expects FY27 revenue of $3.216 billion to $3.226 billion, representing a growth rate of 10% to 11% year-over-year.

Fiscal Q2 performance topped expectations with revenue rising 11% year-over-year to $805 million, beating the $793 million consensus estimate.

For Q3, Okta projects revenue between $813 million and $817 million, reflecting a 10% year-over-year expansion.

Remaining performance obligations surged 17% to $4.86 billion, highlighting strong long-term customer commitments.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) reported second-quarter financial results that topped Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, fueled by a surge in corporate investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, driving heightened demand for cybersecurity management.

As technology giants and enterprise businesses invest heavily in data center buildouts, generative AI tools, and autonomous AI agents, protecting digital ecosystems against automated threats has become an imperative priority. This structural shift helped push Okta's stock up nearly 20% in extended trading following the release.

"As AI agents transform every layer of technology, every agent needs a trusted identity and clear controls over what it can access and do," said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta.

Okta Stock: Subscription Backlogs Aid

For the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, the identity management specialist generated $805 million in total revenue, up 11% from $728 million in the prior-year period and beating Wall Street estimates of $793 million.

Adjusted earnings per share reached $1.05, outperforming consensus estimates of $0.96 per share. Most of Okta’s revenue might was underscored by remaining performance obligations, or subscription backlog, which expanded 17% year-over-year to a record $4.86 billion.

Current remaining performance obligations scheduled for recognition over the next 12 months also grew 14% to $2.59 billion.

AI Infrastructure Spurring Identity Security Demand

The current boom in AI capital expenditure is forcing enterprise leadership to establish stricter identity controls as autonomous agents heighten hacking threats across corporate networks. To address this challenge, Okta expanded the availability of its "Okta for AI Agents" suite during the quarter. New offerings accounted for 30% of total bookings in Q2, with the company securing multiple high-value AI deals, including a landmark multi-million-dollar agreement with a major healthcare organization.

McKinnon emphasized identity defense will become the ultimate battleground as millions of AI agents come online.

Okta Raises FY27 Financial Guidance

Strengthened by clarity in its pipeline and an enduring corporate appetite for identity management solutions, the security specialist further optimized its annual outlook, marking the second such upward revision this fiscal period.

For fiscal year 2027, Okta now forecasts total revenue of $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion, above its prior guidance of $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion.

Looking toward the fiscal third quarter, Okta anticipates revenue between $813 million and $817 million, reflecting strong 11.5% year-over-year growth.

Okta Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

OKTA stock has gained about 53% year-to-date.

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