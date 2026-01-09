Oklo’s agreement with Meta Platforms advances its plans to develop a 1.2 GW power campus in Ohio to support Meta’s data centers.

The agreement allows Meta to prepay for power and provide funding for Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse deployment.

Oklo plans to use the funds to secure nuclear fuel and advance Phase 1 development on its 206-acre site in southern Ohio.

Pre-construction is slated to begin in 2026, with initial operations targeted for 2030.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) shares surged 20% in pre-market trading on Friday after the company announced an agreement with Meta Platforms (META) to advance plans for a 1.2-gigawatt clean power campus in Pike County, Ohio, aimed at supporting Meta’s regional data center operations.

The agreement allows Meta to prepay for power and provide funding that increases project certainty for Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse deployment. Oklo plans to use the funds to secure nuclear fuel and advance Phase 1 development on its 206-acre site in southern Ohio. The project is expected to create thousands of construction and long-term jobs, Oklo added.

Pre-construction is slated to begin in 2026, with initial operations targeted for 2030 and full capacity expected by 2034. This is part of Meta’s power agreements, which include Vistra Corp (VST) and TerraPower.

“Our agreement with Oklo enables the development of 1.2 gigawatts of nuclear energy in Southern Ohio, supporting Meta’s operations in the region - including our AI supercluster in New Albany. This project will create jobs, spur local innovation, and advance American leadership in energy technology,” said Urvi Parekh, head of global energy, Meta.

Oklo stock has attracted strong buying interest in recent sessions. Earlier this week, shares of the Sam Altman-backed nuclear company posted their best day in a month. Investor attention also picked up after the Department of Energy announced a $2.7 billion investment to strengthen domestic uranium enrichment over the next decade.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. OKLO was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One bearish user was sceptical about the stock movement given the company’s low revenue.

The stock has seen strong buying interest over the past year, surging more than 250%.

