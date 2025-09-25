Oklo announced that it has completed large-scale coolant flow testing on a prototype fuel assembly, carried out in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory.

The work was carried out in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, as part of a government initiative supporting innovation in nuclear energy.

The testing was enabled by a voucher from the DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) program. Oklo stock traded 5% lower in the premarket on Thursday.

