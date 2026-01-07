Oklo has seen heavy interest from investors and the U.S. government alike and is being set up as a company to boost AI infrastructure and is currently developing fast-fission power plants.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday announced a $2.7 billion investment to strengthen domestic enrichment services over the next ten years.

The investment expands U.S. capacity for low-enriched uranium and helps jumpstart new supply chains and innovations for high-assay low-enriched uranium.

The U.S. House Energy Subcommittee is conducting a hearing on Jan. 7 titled “American Energy Dominance: Dawn of the New Nuclear Era,” focused on discussing the licensing and deployment of nuclear power.

Sam Altman-backed nuclear reactor company Oklo had witnessed a meteoric rise with its stock more than tripling in 2025. Entering the new year, its shares just posted their best day in a month on Monday, ahead of the U.S. House Energy Subcommittee hearing this week on nuclear energy initiatives by America.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The department said that this was a part of Trump’s commitment to enhance energy security and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. As part of the investment, it expands U.S. capacity for low-enriched uranium (LEU). It helps jumpstart new supply chains and innovations for high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to build on the nation’s nuclear renaissance.

Oklo has previously noted that it looks forward to regulations on nuclear energy and nuclear materials, including the fuels it relies on, such as HALEU.

Focus On Nuclear Energy

Under the Trump Administration, the United States has been focusing on enhancing the country’s nuclear energy alongside boosting oil, gas and coal resources. In May, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered America’s nuclear regulatory commission to trim the processing time for regulations and fast-track new licenses for reactors and power plants.

The aim has been to reduce the timeline for obtaining nuclear permission to 18 months, building on the need for more energy as part of the artificial intelligence and data centers boom.

The hearing on Jan. 7 titled “American Energy Dominance: Dawn of the New Nuclear Era” is focused on discussing the licensing and deployment of nuclear power while examining the implementation of recent laws and policies to support the industry's growth.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Oklo improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that Oklo could hit $100, a level last seen in mid-December, by Wednesday.

Shares of Oklo have surged nearly 198% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<