Ocugen Stock Lifts Retail Investor Confidence As Q4 Revenue Crushes Estimates

Watchers on Stocktwits expressed optimism about the company’s pipeline and its aim to secure three BLAs over the next three years.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Ocugen, Inc.'s stock dropped 2.8% during Wednesday's session but bounced back in extended trading after the company posted a quarterly earnings report that exceeded revenue expectations.

The biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing gene therapies for eye diseases, reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.05 per share, in line with estimates. 

Revenue was $764,000, down from $1.4 million a year ago due to reduced co-development services, but still well above the $400,000 analysts expected.

Ocugen's modifier gene therapy platform includes OCU400, OCU410, and OCU410ST, which target inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and conditions like dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD) and Stargardt disease.

Its OCU400 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) in the U.S. and Canada, with enrollment expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

OCU500, Ocugen's inhaled mucosal COVID-19 vaccine, recently received FDA clearance for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. 

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) will sponsor a Phase 1 trial evaluating two delivery routes — lung inhalation and nasal spray.

To extend its cash runway into the first quarter of 2026 and support ongoing clinical trials, Ocugen secured $65 million in equity and debt financing in the second half of 2024. 

In May, the company was included in the Russell Index.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Ocugen ended Wednesday higher within the 'bullish' zone, with message volume surging 32%.

OCGN sentiment and message volume as of March 5.png OCGN sentiment and message volume as of March 5 | source: Stocktwits

One retail trader said the value of Ocugen's pipeline "is insane and I'll be holding when it comes to fruition."

Another was hopeful after pointing out that CEO Shankar Musunuri confirmed NIAID's funding support for OCU500's Phase 1 trial next quarter.

Ocugen's ambitious roadmap targets three potential Biologics License Applications (BLAs) between 2026 and 2028, covering RP, Stargardt, and geographic atrophy (GA).

However, Ocugen faces a significant short interest rate of 20.7%, according to Koyfin data. 

The stock trades 1,033% below the average analyst price target of $6.50, with two analysts rating it a 'buy' and two a 'strong buy.'

Shares of Ocugen are down over 33% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

