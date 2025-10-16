The analyst called the company’s balance sheet healthy and its stock a long-term structural play.

Shares of Oberoi Realty climbed 5% on Thursday after the company posted a 29% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹760.26 crore for the September quarter, driven by steady execution and robust demand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Revenue rose 34.8% to ₹1,779.04 crore, while profit before tax was up 26.9% at ₹993.14 crore. Booking value came in at ₹1,299.06 crore.

For the half year ended September 2025, net profit increased 0.6% to ₹1,181.51 crore and revenue was up 1.5% to ₹2,766.59 crore. The company’s booking value for H1 FY26 grew 17% to ₹2,937.74 crore.

Growth and execution strength

SEBI-registered analyst Front Wave Research said Oberoi Realty delivered an exceptional quarter with strong execution translating into record growth in both revenue and profit on a quarterly and yearly basis.

Revenue grew 80% sequentially and 35% year-on-year to ₹1,77,904 lakh, while net profit rose 80% quarter-on-quarter and 29% year-on-year to ₹76,026 lakh. The real estate segment posted 83% sequential and 36% annual growth, supported by strong demand and construction momentum.

Front Wave Research added that debt fell by ₹28,439 lakh in the first half, bringing the debt-to-equity ratio to 0.18. The company also declared a second interim dividend, which the analyst said reflected management’s confidence in its outlook.

Margins and cash flow movement

The analyst noted that operating margins eased to 57.4% from 61.7% a year earlier due to inventory adjustments. Cash flow from operations dipped as working capital needs increased to support growth and project execution.

Despite this, Front Wave Research said the company showed clear financial discipline, with results underscoring operational strength and prudent cost management.

Analyst view

Front Wave Research said the performance highlights Oberoi Realty’s powerful execution capabilities and disciplined financial approach. The balance sheet continues to strengthen, visibility remains strong, and the stock, according to the analyst, remains a structural long-term play.

What is the retail mood on Stocktwits?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Oberoi Realty’s stock has declined 26% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<