The e-commerce firm is showing strong bullish patterns on daily and weekly charts, supported by consistent revenue growth and stable margins, according to the analyst.

Nykaa demonstrates bullish patterns on both daily and weekly charts on the back of its steady revenue growth and margins, according to SEBI-registered analyst Harika Enjamuri.

At the time of writing, Nykaa shares were trading at ₹196.19, down 3.5% or ₹7.07 on the day.

During the fourth-quarter (Q4), Nykaa recorded ₹2,062 crore in consolidated revenue, which is lower than its third-quarter (Q3) figure of ₹2,267 crore, but shows a substantial increase from ₹1,668 crore in Q4 FY24 and ₹1,302 crore in Q4FY23.

The company’s full-year FY25 revenue reached ₹7,950 crore through growth from ₹6,386 crore in FY24 and ₹5,144 crore in FY23, which is a “solid” upward trajectory, according to Enjamuri.

Nykaa’s Q4 operating profit reached ₹133 crore, which was slightly less than Q3’s ₹141 crore but showed improvement compared to ₹93 crore and ₹71 crore from the same quarters in the previous two years.

She pointed out that profitability margins stayed consistent at 6% for both recent quarters and the entire fiscal year through “disciplined” cost management.

The company’s Q4 net profit reached ₹19 crore, which represents a decline from ₹26 crore in Q3FY25 but demonstrates growth from ₹9 crore in Q4 FY24 and ₹2 crore in Q4 FY23.

The full-year net profit for FY25 reached ₹72 crore, which shows an increase from ₹40 crore in FY24 and ₹21 crore in FY23.

The technical analysis from Enjamuri shows Nykaa trading at ₹203.26 with strong bullish formations on daily and weekly charts after breaking through the resistance level of ₹194.44, which serves as the current support level.

According to Enjamuri, the stock remains above its key moving averages, including the 9 EMA, 70 EMA, and 100 EMA, which shows ongoing market momentum.

She noted price rejection near the ₹204.55–₹208 resistance zone indicated by the long upper wick, which reflects profit booking or short-term exhaustion.

Her weekly chart analysis shows strength through higher highs and higher lows with a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 67.86, which indicates that near-term upside potential is limited.

She projected consolidation between ₹194 and ₹208 before an eventual decisive move toward ₹219.99 or returning to ₹194.

Should prices fall past ₹194, they could drop to ₹181.

The analyst said a close above the ₹204–₹208 range with increased volume would indicate a continuation of bullish momentum.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 19.1% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.