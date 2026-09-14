NVO has fallen about 12% in 2026 after losing more than half its value in 2025, its worst year since 1984.

The “Lasting Health Starts Now” rebrand and “The Novo Way” culture reset aim to improve consumer relevance, speed and competitiveness.

Novo trails Eli Lilly in obesity drugs, holding a 38.8% market share compared with Lilly’s 60.9%.

Wegovy secured positive updates in Chinese liver disease and childhood obesity, but Novo discontinued three Ziltivekimab cardiovascular trials.

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) capped their worst week since February as the Danish drugmaker unveiled a sweeping rebrand under the shorter “Novo” name, seeking to reset its image after losing obesity-drug market share to Eli Lilly and suffering fresh pipeline setbacks.

NVO stock has fallen about 12% this year after losing more than half its value in 2025, marking its worst annual performance since 1984. Shares are also down 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday.

Novo Nordisk Rebrands To ‘Novo’

The company will use “Novo” in its day-to-day branding, while Novo Nordisk A/S remains its legal name. The original name dates to the 1989 merger of Novo Terapeutisk Laboratorium and Nordisk Insulinlaboratorium.

The rebrand centers on the phrase “Lasting Health Starts Now,” which aims to connect Novo’s research more closely with consumers’ everyday lives. Investors will look to Novo’s Capital Markets Day in London on Sept.21 for details of its updated strategy.

Novo also introduced “The Novo Way,” a corporate culture based on customer obsession, competitiveness, clarity, and care and integrity. The principles aim to simplify decision-making in an increasingly competitive and consumer-driven market. Direct-to-consumer channels account for about 30% of injectable GLP-1 volumes and 90% of Wegovy-pill volumes.

Novo Trails Lilly In Obesity Drugs

Second-quarter IQVIA data cited by Eli Lilly showed the U.S. drugmaker controlling 60.9% of the obesity market, compared with Novo’s 38.8%. Novo has responded by cutting cash prices, expanding direct sales and refocusing on obesity, diabetes and related cardiometabolic diseases.

Its oral Wegovy rollout has been a bright spot, surpassing three million U.S. prescriptions within five months. Second-quarter sales reached 3.2 billion Danish krone ($494 million), but merely met expectations.

Meanwhile, Novo’s next-gen CagriSema injection again trailed Lilly’s Zepbound in a recent comparison. The oral market is also becoming more crowded after Structure Therapeutics’ Aleniglipron delivered weight loss of up to 16% in an extended study.

Wegovy Wins Offset Drug Failures

China recently approved Wegovy for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, making it the first GLP-1 receptor agonist cleared there for the liver disease. Wegovy also produced encouraging results in children aged six to under 12. After 68 weeks, 40.4% of treated participants were no longer classified as having obesity.

These advances were offset by Novo’s decision to halt two more trials involving experimental cardiovascular drug Ziltivekimab because of a “low likelihood” of demonstrating meaningful benefits. The move followed a late-stage failure in July, bringing the number of discontinued Ziltivekimab trials to three and weakening Novo’s effort to develop major growth drivers beyond diabetes and obesity.

The rebrand follows a wider restructuring under CEO Mike Doustdar, who became CEO in August 2025. Novo subsequently announced about 9,000 job cuts, representing 11% of its workforce, to save 8 billion Danish kroner annually by the end of 2026.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NVO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVO flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid ‘high’ message volume.

NVO sentiment and message volume as of September 14 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$NVO From Novo Nodisk - to - Novo. That sure will propel the stock price up. Next Brand name change will be from NoVo to NoGo”

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Another user said, “$NVO not to brag but every month I’m buying 1000 more shares at this price. that’s how confident I’m. If this was 2024 or 2025. I completely agreed with the bear thesis. Ever since oral wegovy came out and the numbers keep blowing out expectations, plus the two quarters of raising guidances. It’s a no brainer what next quarter will be.”

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NVO stock has declined 18% over the past year.

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