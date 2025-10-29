The partnership will target the deployment of 100,000 robotaxis by 2027.

The alliance uses Nvidia’s DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 platform to power fully self-driving vehicles.

Automakers, including Stellantis, Lucid, and Mercedes-Benz, are integrating Nvidia’s Level 4 technologies.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) to build the world’s largest Level 4 autonomous mobility network.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The partnership will use Nvidia’s next-generation DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 platform and DRIVE AV software to scale Uber’s network to as many as 100,000 robotaxis worldwide, beginning in 2027.

Expanding Level 4 Autonomy

The project will integrate Nvidia’s advanced computing systems and sensors to make vehicles “Level 4-ready”, capable of full self-driving (FSD) in most environments without human oversight.

The companies are also building a data-processing factory powered by the NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation model platform to curate massive datasets needed for autonomous driving development.

Nvidia’s stock traded over 3% higher on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

NVDA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:00 p.m. ET on Oct. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 platform combines Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU architecture with a multimodal sensor suite of cameras, lidar, radar, and ultrasonics.

“Together with Uber, we’re creating a framework for the entire industry to deploy autonomous fleets at scale, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure. What was once science fiction is fast becoming an everyday reality.” — Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO, Nvidia

Automakers Join AI-Driven Mobility Push

Several major automakers and partners, including Stellantis N.V. (STLA), Lucid Group Inc.(LCID), and Mercedes-Benz Group, are already integrating Nvidia’s technology into their Level 4 platforms.

Nvidia’s new Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab aims to establish rigorous testing and certification benchmarks for autonomous systems.

Nvidia’s stock has gained over 41% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<