- The partnership will target the deployment of 100,000 robotaxis by 2027.
- The alliance uses Nvidia’s DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 platform to power fully self-driving vehicles.
- Automakers, including Stellantis, Lucid, and Mercedes-Benz, are integrating Nvidia’s Level 4 technologies.
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) to build the world’s largest Level 4 autonomous mobility network.
The partnership will use Nvidia’s next-generation DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 platform and DRIVE AV software to scale Uber’s network to as many as 100,000 robotaxis worldwide, beginning in 2027.
Expanding Level 4 Autonomy
The project will integrate Nvidia’s advanced computing systems and sensors to make vehicles “Level 4-ready”, capable of full self-driving (FSD) in most environments without human oversight.
The companies are also building a data-processing factory powered by the NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation model platform to curate massive datasets needed for autonomous driving development.
Nvidia’s stock traded over 3% higher on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.
The DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 platform combines Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU architecture with a multimodal sensor suite of cameras, lidar, radar, and ultrasonics.
“Together with Uber, we’re creating a framework for the entire industry to deploy autonomous fleets at scale, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure. What was once science fiction is fast becoming an everyday reality.”
— Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO, Nvidia
Automakers Join AI-Driven Mobility Push
Several major automakers and partners, including Stellantis N.V. (STLA), Lucid Group Inc.(LCID), and Mercedes-Benz Group, are already integrating Nvidia’s technology into their Level 4 platforms.
Nvidia’s new Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab aims to establish rigorous testing and certification benchmarks for autonomous systems.
Nvidia’s stock has gained over 41% in the last 12 months.
