Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) will reportedly invest $1 billion in building an artificial intelligence (AI) data center in Mexico’s Nuevo Leon.

According to a Reuters report, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia made the announcement in a social media post.

Nvidia shares were down 0.5% in Wednesday’s midday trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

