Nvidia makes changes to its H200 sales plan in China.

Nvidia is reportedly asking full payments from Chinese customers for its H200 chips.

The geopolitical tussle between Washington and Beijing, along with changes to the U.S. tech export policy, has disrupted Nvidia’s business in China.

Retail investors took the latest development as a positive, with Stocktwits sentiment climbing higher within the ‘bullish’ zone.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. moved about 0.4% higher in early premarket trading Thursday, on course for a second session of gains, and drew attention on Stocktwits after Reuters reported that the chip giant is seeking upfront payments from Chinese customers for its H200 chips amid regulatory uncertainty in the region.

The U.S. chipmaker has imposed unusually stringent terms requiring full payment for orders with no options to cancel, refunds, or configuration changes in orders, the news agency reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed sources.

Nvidia’s China Problem

Nvidia’s sales in China have now been upset for years amid U.S.-China diplomatic and trade tensions. The Biden administration had banned advanced AI chip exports to China, but President Donald Trump reversed that policy last month, allowing H200 sales with a 25% fee to be paid to the U.S. government.

Previously, Nvidia had to write down $5.5 billion in inventory after the Trump administration expanded the ban to include Nvidia’s H20 chip, the most powerful processor the company was previously allowed to sell in China.



Beijing’s Move

In recent days, Beijing has asked some Chinese tech companies to temporarily pause their H200 chip orders, Reuters reports. The country’s state agencies are reportedly assessing how many imports to allow to ensure healthy adoption of domestically produced high-end chips.

Nvidia executives told analysts on the sidelines of CES 2026 in the U.S. that demand for its H200 chips from China is strong, despite regulatory uncertainty. "We do have demand ... [for H200] definitely from China," Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer, told analysts at a question-and-answer session at the Las Vegas trade show on Monday.

What Does It Mean For Nvidia?

The new payment structure for the H200s effectively transfers financial risk from Nvidia to its customers.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA climbed multiple points higher in the ‘bullish’ zone amid increasing chatter, with a few users noting other media reports suggesting that Beijing might soon formally allow H200 sales.

