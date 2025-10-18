According to a CNBC report, Jefferies reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on the stock, underscoring how rival firms are still trailing the company’s advanced ecosystem.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) has reportedly received positive comments from Jefferies, which said that the chip behemoth continues to dominate the artificial intelligence chip market as its competitors scramble to narrow the gap.

According to a CNBC report, Jefferies reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on the stock after attending a global semiconductor industry conference, underscoring how rival firms are still trailing the company’s advanced ecosystem.

“One of the clear takeaways from the conference is that the entire ecosystem is chasing NVDA,” the firm said.

Nvidia stock inched 0.3% higher on Friday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

Nvidia has maintained a leading position in the high-performance computing sector, powering major AI applications globally. The company’s ecosystem, including its CUDA platform, specialized accelerators, and data center solutions, has become essential for AI infrastructure.

On September 30, Nvidia’s market capitalization reached $4.5 trillion, boosted by its plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI, agreeing to supply and finance at least 10 gigawatts of advanced computing systems for the ChatGPT maker’s next-generation models.

Nvidia has also committed a $5 billion investment in Intel Corp. (INTC) stock. On Wednesday, an investment consortium comprising Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), among other tech giants, acquired Aligned Data Centers at $40 billion, including debt.

Nvidia’s stock has gained over 33% in the last 12 months.

