According to a CNBC report, the potential deal could significantly enhance the U.K.'s position in the global AI race, particularly in terms of data center capacity.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and OpenAI are reportedly in advanced discussions to support a large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure project in the U.K., aimed at enhancing the country’s tech capabilities.

According to unidentified sources cited by a CNBC report, the two U.S.-based tech giants are exploring a multi-billion-dollar plan to fund new data center developments in collaboration with British cloud computing company Nscale.

Nvidia stock inched 0.3% lower on Friday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

NVDA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:35 a.m. ET on Sep. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

However, a bullish Stocktwits user stated that they have increased their stock holding.

The report noted that although no final agreement has been reached, the deal could be officially announced during President Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to the U.K.

The potential deal could significantly boost the U.K.'s position in the global AI race, particularly in data center capacity, with governments worldwide showing growing interest in developing “sovereign AI”, a term used to describe national efforts to localize critical computing and data infrastructure, cited the report.

Additionally, a report from The Information stated that Nvidia is scaling back its early-stage cloud computing business, which had positioned it as a partial rival to Amazon Web Services. The report noted that the company is no longer focusing heavily on bringing outside customers to its DGX Cloud service.

Instead, Nvidia now plans to mainly use the service internally, the report stated. The DGX Cloud, which runs on Nvidia’s own AI chips, will support the company’s in-house research efforts.

Nvidia stock has gained over 32% in 2025 and 49% in the last 12 months.

