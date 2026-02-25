Analysts expect Nvidia to report a 68% YoY rise in Q4 revenue to $66.12 billion, and an 80% YoY increase in earnings per share to $1.53, according to Fiscal AI data.

Nvidia’s earnings come amid heightened scrutiny over whether AI-driven investment can maintain its breakneck pace.

Investors are expected to dissect details about Blackwell shipments and forward-looking commentary on Vera Rubin.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is set to release its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, with investors watching closely for signals about the durability of the artificial intelligence spending boom that has powered the chipmaker’s meteoric rise.

Analysts expect Nvidia to report a 68% YoY rise in fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue to $66.12 billion, and an 80% YoY increase in earnings per share to $1.53, according to Fiscal AI data.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Nvidia stock inched 0.6% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock flipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day, and message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

The stock saw a 25% increase in retail messages over the last 24 hours.

True to the sentiment meter, Stocktwits users were divided in their opinion about the AI bellwether’s earnings. One user said the ‘pressure is worse this time.’

Another user echoed the sentiment, asking retail longs to lower their expectations.

However, a bullish user suggested the stock could reach $205 after earnings.

AI Spending Surge Fuels Expectations

The earnings update comes amid heightened scrutiny over whether AI-driven investment can maintain its breakneck pace, as market participants look to Nvidia’s numbers and guidance for clues about what comes next.

Investors are expected to dissect details about Blackwell shipments and forward-looking commentary on Nvidia’s next platform, Vera Rubin. Major cloud providers, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, rank among the top purchasers of Nvidia’s chips.

On Monday, DA Davidson and JPMorgan gave bullish recommendations, citing that while Nvidia’s peers’ stock prices already factor in a multi-year AI expansion, the chip giant’s current valuation primarily anticipates peak AI demand in 2026, presenting a potential opportunity for investors.

NVDA stock has gained over 52% in the last 12 months.

