Since 2018, Wayve has relied on Nvidia’s computing platforms to power its autonomous vehicle prototypes, and Wayve’s next-generation Gen 3 platform will integrate Nvidia’s latest DRIVE AGX Thor system.

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) is considering a potential strategic investment of $500 million in Wayve, a U.K.-based developer of Embodied AI technology for automated driving.

According to a statement from Wayve, the two companies have signed a letter of intent ahead of Wayve’s upcoming funding round, marking a significant step in their shared mission to commercialize scalable self-driving solutions.

This potential investment follows Nvidia’s previous involvement in Wayve’s Series C round. Nvidia’s stock inched 0.2% lower in Friday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

NVDA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:45 a.m. ET on Sep. 19, 2025

The stock saw a 72% increase in user message count over the last week. A bullish Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the stock.

The Gen 3 platform is poised to use NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor, which harnesses the performance of the Blackwell GPU architecture. Combined with the DriveOS software and Halos safety system, the new setup aims to deliver Level 3 (eyes-off) and Level 4 (driverless) autonomous capabilities across complex urban and highway settings.

On Thursday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a £2 billion ($2.35 billion) investment in the U.K. to support the country’s AI startup ecosystem and scale the impact of AI across industries.

Nvidia stock has gained over 31% in 2025 and over 49% in the last 12 months.

Exchange Rate: 1£=$1.18<

