U.S. equities gained in Monday’s afternoon trade amid a surge in big tech stocks like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Oracle Corp. (ORCL), erasing the weakness observed during the morning session.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.41% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, rose 0.54%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 0.13%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s afternoon trade:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia’s shares were up nearly 4% in Monday’s afternoon session, hitting an all-time high, after the company announced that it will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as part of a new partnership with the AI startup. Nvidia will supply and finance at least 10 gigawatts of advanced computing systems for the development of OpenAI’s next-generation AI models.

NVDA stock is up 36% year-to-date.

Metsera Inc. (MTSR)

Metsera shares were up by over 62% in Monday’s afternoon trade after Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that it will acquire the former for an upfront payment of $4.9 billion. Pfizer will pay $47.50 per share for Metsera, and it has also promised a bonus payment of $22.50 per share if Metsera’s drugs hit certain milestones.

MTSR stock is up 112% year-to-date.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Oracle shares were up nearly 5% in Monday’s afternoon trade after a White House official confirmed that the company would provide security and help oversee the recreation of a U.S. version of TikTok. Oracle also appointed Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs, replacing Safra Catz.

ORCL stock is up 94% year-to-date.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple shares were up nearly 4% in Monday’s afternoon session after analysts at Bank of America observed that the iPhone 17’s ship times are significantly higher than those of the iPhone 16.

AAPL stock is up 2% year-to-date.

Compass Inc. (COMP)

Compass shares were down by nearly 17% in Monday’s afternoon trade after the announcement of a merger with Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) in an all-stock transaction.

COMP stock is up 34% year-to-date.

