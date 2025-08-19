The new capital is expected to accelerate the company’s AI ambitions, including expansion of its Agent Bricks platform, and further investment in Lakebase, its new AI‑optimized operational database.

Nvidia-backed data and AI solutions provider Databricks revealed on Tuesday that it has signed a term sheet for a new Series K financing round that values the company at over $100 billion.

The new capital is expected to accelerate the company’s AI ambitions, including expansion of its Agent Bricks platform, further investment in Lakebase, its new AI‑optimized operational database, and fueling growth abroad.

CEO Ali Ghodsi pointed to the surging investor enthusiasm for AI tools that empower enterprises to convert data into intelligent applications. “Databricks is benefiting from an unprecedented global demand for AI apps and agents, turning companies’ data into goldmines,” he said.

“We’re thrilled this round is already over-subscribed and to partner with strategic, long-term investors who share our vision for the future of AI,” he added. The investment will also be used for future AI acquisition and research.

Nvidia stock inched 0.7% lower on Monday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

NVDA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

In the last two quarters, the company has boosted its global momentum by working with giants including Microsoft, Google Cloud, Anthropic, SAP, and Palantir. Its Data Intelligence Platform now serves more than 15,000 organizations worldwide, offering open source‑based tools and helping businesses reduce costs and boost revenue.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s report, the $100 billion valuation marks a roughly 61% increase since Databricks’ previous valuation in December.

Databricks offers a cloud platform that helps businesses manage and grow their data and AI tools, including generative AI and machine learning models. Nvidia stock has gained over 34% in 2025 and over 38% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<