According to a CNBC report, President Trump told reporters that China would be talking to Nvidia and other chipmakers.

President Donald Trump reportedly stated on Thursday that he did not discuss Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) Blackwell chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea.

According to a CNBC report, President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that while semiconductor chips had been discussed with President Xi and that China would be talking to Nvidia and other chipmakers, he clarified, “We're not talking about the Blackwell.”

“I said it’s really between you and Nvidia, but we’re sort of the arbitrator or the referee.” — Donald Trump, U.S. President

Nvidia’s shares were down more than 2% in Thursday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

