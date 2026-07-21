New Era Energy & Digital said in an SEC filing that four separate investors had jointly picked up about a 5.3% stake in the company.

The company said Conversant Opportunity Master Fund LP, Conversant GP Holdings LLC, Conversant Capital LLC, and Michael Simanovsky jointly own 5,387,220 shares of common stock in the company.

The four “reporting persons” will hold the shares with shared voting and dispositive power, and the parties have agreed to report jointly with respect to the same securities, as per the filing.

The Midland, Texas-based company’s shares posted the highest gains since January earlier this year.

New Era Energy & Digital Inc. (NUAI) shares surged more than 26% on Monday after the company announced fresh beneficial stock ownership by a group of investment entities and an individual.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the AI infrastructure and energy company said that Conversant Opportunity Master Fund LP, Conversant GP Holdings LLC, Conversant Capital LLC, and Michael Simanovsky jointly own 5,387,220 shares of common stock in the company.

NUAI Beneficial Ownership Details

The shares represent about 5.3% of the company’s outstanding common stock, as per the filing. The four “reporting persons” will hold the shares with shared voting and dispositive power, and the parties have agreed to report jointly with respect to the same securities, as per the filing.

NUAI Stock: Recent Performance Snapshot

The Midland, Texas-based company’s shares posted the highest gains since January earlier this year. The stock is already on track to record a week in the green after four consecutive weeks of declines.

NUAI stock is up nearly 50% so far in 2026 and has surged a whopping 930% in the last year. According to Koyfin data, the stock has a 12-month average price target of $10.50, implying an upside of more than 103% based on its last close.

NUAI Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NUAI stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours, even as message volumes surged 1,750% as per platform data.

Retail investors actively discussed the potential of new tenant updates from the company.

One user noted the price change, saying, “nice reversal, probably tenant news???”

https://stocktwits.com/chozhanrajr/message/659509599

Another user responded to a comment about the lack of news, saying, “Timelines are converging and once a HS is named, good luck catching.”

https://stocktwits.com/roiger/message/659540048

A third user said, “Great Day today...Great Volume. Someone knows something. TOMORROW IS LIFTOFF!”

https://stocktwits.com/Funnyman123A/message/659561265

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