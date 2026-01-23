New Era Energy is looking to raise up to $350 million through the sale of securities that may include common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, units, and rights.

The company said that it will use the proceeds from the sale of securities for general corporate purposes.

New Era Energy made a strategic pivot in the second half of 2025, moving from a legacy natural gas provider to a focus on developing data center campuses.

The company is currently focused on Texas Critical Data Centers, a 438-acre campus in Ector County, Texas.

New Era Energy & Digital Inc. (NUAI) shares fell more than 15% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company’s filing of a mixed securities shelf with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company said it will use the proceeds from the sale of securities for general corporate purposes, including funding acquisitions, paying or refinancing debt, meeting capital expenditures, and other working capital requirements.

What Does New Era Energy Do?

Delaware-based New Era Energy is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure and integrated power assets catering to AI hyperscalers. The company made a strategic pivot in the second half of 2025, moving from a legacy natural gas provider to a focus exclusively on developing data center campuses.

New Era Energy is currently focused on Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC), a 438-acre campus in Ector County, Texas, designed to support over one gigawatt of potential compute capacity. The company has projected power delivery by the end of 2027.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around New Era Energy was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

One bullish user called Friday’s pre-market dip in NUAI stock a “huge buying opportunity.”

Another user brushed aside concerns about NUAI’s filing, stating that it will be used for the buildout of the TCDC site.

NUAI stock is up 175% year-to-date and 167% over the past 12 months.

