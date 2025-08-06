The public offering garnered huge investor interest, with the IPO subscribed over 41 times.

Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) began trading on the main exchanges at ₹880, a 10% premium to the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹800.

At the time of writing, the stock was up 14.2% at ₹913.7.

NSDL raised ₹4,011.60 crore through its IPO, which consisted entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore equity shares.

The public issue opened for subscription on July 30 and closed on Aug. 1. The NSDL IPO allotment date was Aug. 4.

NSDL IPO Subscription

According to data on the BSE website, NSDL IPO’s overall subscription stood at 41.01, reflecting strong buying interest.

The retail investors segment was booked 7.73 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 34.98 times. Demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was especially strong, with the section subscribed 103.97 times.

NSDL becomes the second depository in India to go public, following CDSL, which was listed in 2017. A SEBI-registered market infrastructure institution, NSDL plays a key role in India’s financial and securities ecosystem.

