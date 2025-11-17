The Danish drugmaker has announced that this offer is applicable to cash-paying patients looking to purchase introductory doses of Wegovy and Ozempic.

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) on Monday announced that it will offer its blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic, for $199 a month to patients in the U.S. as it looks to take on rival Eli Lilly and Co.’s (LLY) Zepbound.

The Danish drugmaker announced that this offer is applicable to cash-pay patients looking to buy introductory doses of Wegovy and Ozempic. The company stated that patients can receive 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg doses of the two drugs for $199 per month for a period of two months. The offer is available from November 17, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Novo Nordisk shares were down more than 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

