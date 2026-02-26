The company generated $147 million in revenue during Q4, a 67% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.11.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter (Q4) and 2025 revenue as the vaccine maker leaned on partnership income, cost cuts and product sales.

The Maryland-based biotech generated $147 million in revenue during Q4, a 67% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.11. Both the metrics surpassed the analysts’ consensus estimates of $90.26 million and a loss of $0.55, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Annual revenue surged 65% YoY to $1.12 billion, driven in large part by $625 million in Nuvaxovid sales linked primarily to settlements of earlier advance purchase deals.

Following the update, Novavax stock traded over 1% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

